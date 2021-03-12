Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall; one person reportedly in custody

An Omaha police officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon at Westroads Mall.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said two officers responded to a shoplifting call at JC Penney. A struggle ensued, shots were fired, and one officer was struck.

One person was reportedly in custody after surrendering just before 6 p.m. following a high-speed pursuit that began in Omaha and ended in Lincoln. The person was in a white BMW, which was up on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6. BNSF has stopped trains in the area.

According to scanner traffic, the vehicle was driving 145 mph on I-80, before exiting at the Waverly exit near Lincoln.

A help an officer call went out just after 4 p.m. Friday. An officer reported that he needed an ambulance at the JC Penney security office. The male officer, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Authorities called the Omaha Police helicopter Able 1 to assist in looking for a suspect, who fled toward Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Law enforcement officers set up a wide perimeter around Westroads Mall, 10000 California St., to search for a man in a blue hoodie and black ripped jeans who was reported to have fled on foot.