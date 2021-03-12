Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall is alert; one man in custody

The Omaha police officer who was shot at Westroads Mall Friday afternoon is alert but will require surgery, a department spokesperson said Friday evening.

Lt. Sherie Thomas said authorities took a man into custody at 5:42 p.m. “without incident” after a high-speed chase that began at the Gretna interchange of Interstate 80 at 5:23 p.m. A gun was found, she said.

Thomas said authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

The officer was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition after being shot just after 4 p.m. Thomas declined to describe the officer's injuries.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said two officers responded to a shoplifting call at JC Penney. A struggle ensued, shots were fired, and the officer was struck.

Authorities from the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department arrested one man following a high-speed pursuit that began in Omaha and ended near Lincoln. The man, who surrendered, was in a white BMW, which was up on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6. BNSF briefly stopped trains in the area.