Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall is alert; one man in custody

The Omaha police officer who was shot at Westroads Mall Friday afternoon is alert but will require surgery, a department spokesperson said Friday evening.
Lt. Sherie Thomas said authorities took a man into custody at 5:42 p.m. “without incident” after a high-speed chase that began at the Gretna interchange of Interstate 80 at 5:23 p.m. A gun was found, she said.
Thomas said authorities are not looking for any other suspects.
The officer was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition after being shot just after 4 p.m. Thomas declined to describe the officer's injuries.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said two officers responded to a shoplifting call at JC Penney. A struggle ensued, shots were fired, and the officer was struck.
Authorities from the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department arrested one man following a high-speed pursuit that began in Omaha and ended near Lincoln. The man, who surrendered, was in a white BMW, which was up on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6. BNSF briefly stopped trains in the area.
According to scanner traffic, the vehicle was driving at speeds up to 145 mph on I-80, before exiting at the Waverly exit near Lincoln. The vehicle was reported to be driving in the opposite direction of traffic on westbound U.S. 6.
The chaos began Friday afternoon when a help an officer call was issued just after 4 p.m. An officer reported that he needed an ambulance at the JC Penney security office.
Authorities called the Omaha Police helicopter Able 1 to assist in looking for a suspect, who fled on foot toward Dick’s Sporting Goods. Thomas said officers reviewed security video from the mall and identified a suspect vehicle that the man got into.
Law enforcement officers set up a wide perimeter around Westroads Mall, 10000 California St., to search for the man, who was described as wearing a blue hoodie and black ripped jeans.
Parking lots around the mall were blocked off. The driver of a city bus, when stopped on Friday afternoon, could be heard telling the officer: "You already searched my bus."
Thomas said Friday evening that more details would be released later.
In 2007, a mass shooting occurred at Von Maur in the Westroads Mall. Eight people were killed, plus the 19-year-old gunman, who shot and killed himself.
The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.
