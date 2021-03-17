Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall is recovering at home

The Omaha police officer who was shot in the face and top of his head on Friday by an alleged shoplifter is now recovering at home.

Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck, 39, is at home recuperating, the Omaha Police Department said Wednesday.

Wittstruck was shot Friday afternoon after a struggle with Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., authorities said. Jenkins is accused of pulling a gun out of his sweatshirt after Wittstruck tried to arrest him.

A GoFundMe account for Wittstruck and his family has raised more than $70,000 by Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the security office at department store J.C. Penney after Wittstruck responded to a shoplifting call. Store security officers had detained Jenkins after he took a package of T-shirts, put them in his backpack and left without paying, Omaha police said.

Wittstruck was able to call dispatchers to report that he needed an ambulance just after 4 p.m. Soon after, additional Omaha police cruisers and Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived to secure the area and search for the gunman.