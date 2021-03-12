Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall will require surgery; one man in custody

What began as a reported shoplifting at Westroads Mall on Friday ended with an Omaha police officer being shot and a suspect in custody after a high-speed chase.
The wounded officer responded to a report of a shoplifting at the J.C. Penney department store at the mall. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said two officers responded, a struggle ensued, shots were fired, and one of the officers was struck.
Just after 4 p.m., a help an officer call was issued, and an officer reported that he needed an ambulance at the J.C. Penney security office.
The wounded officer was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he is alert but will require surgery, department spokeswoman Lt. Sherie Thomas said Friday evening.
Authorities called Omaha police helicopter Able 1 to help look for a suspect, who fled on foot toward Dick’s Sporting Goods. Thomas said officers reviewed security video from the mall and identified a vehicle that the man got into.
Law enforcement officers set up a wide perimeter around Westroads Mall, 10000 California St., to search for the man, who was described as wearing a blue hoodie and black ripped jeans.
Thomas said authorities took a man into custody at 5:42 p.m. “without incident” after a high-speed chase that began at the Gretna interchange of Interstate 80 at 5:23 p.m. and reached speeds of more than 100 mph. A gun was found at that time, she said.
The man who surrendered was in a white BMW, which was on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6. BNSF briefly stopped trains in the area.
Omaha police said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the suspect was being treated for a minor injury.
Authorities are not looking for any other suspects.
Thomas said Friday evening that more details on the officer's wounds and the suspect would be released later.
Hannah Ackerman, 22, was inside the mall during the shooting. She had just gotten off an escalator near J.C. Penney with her 16-year-old friend and his 6-year-old brother when a security guard told them to go into a nearby store.
They took shelter in Foot Locker and looked at Twitter to find out what was going on. When they saw reports of a shooting, Ackerman began making phone calls.
“I called like 16 people and said this is where I’m at if something happens,” she said.
The Foot Locker employees took everyone in the store to their back room.
“I thought OK, now there’s extra walls between me and a gun.”
In a statement Friday, Mayor Jean Stothert called for prayers and support for the wounded officer.
"Tonight, an Omaha police officer needs the prayers and support of the community he serves," she said. "I ask everyone to join me and pray that he survives his injuries. Our police officers take risks every day to protect all of us. Please thank our officers and their families for their dedication to public safety and public service."
In 2007, a mass shooting occurred at the Von Maur at Westroads. Eight people were killed, plus the 19-year-old gunman, who shot and killed himself.
Photos: Omaha Police officer shot at Westroads Mall
