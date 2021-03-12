Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall will require surgery; one man in custody

The man who surrendered was in a white BMW, which was on the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6. BNSF briefly stopped trains in the area.

Omaha police said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the suspect was being treated for a minor injury.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

Thomas said Friday evening that more details on the officer's wounds and the suspect would be released later.

Hannah Ackerman, 22, was inside the mall during the shooting. She had just gotten off an escalator near J.C. Penney with her 16-year-old friend and his 6-year-old brother when a security guard told them to go into a nearby store.

They took shelter in Foot Locker and looked at Twitter to find out what was going on. When they saw reports of a shooting, Ackerman began making phone calls.

“I called like 16 people and said this is where I’m at if something happens,” she said.

The Foot Locker employees took everyone in the store to their back room.

“I thought OK, now there’s extra walls between me and a gun.”

In a statement Friday, Mayor Jean Stothert called for prayers and support for the wounded officer.