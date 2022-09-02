Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says

An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday.

Schmaderer's statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy.

The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamzory was shot by an officer who was helping serve a protection order. Two officers were called to assist with the order because of information that firearms may have been in the apartment.

The department provided the following details Friday based on its investigation:

Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner arrived outside an apartment building at 10037 R St. at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday. The officers were responding to a call from a Douglas County process server, who requested help serving an immediate removal and protection order for Jamrozy.

The process server briefed the officers before all three entered the building. Officer Turner approached the door to Jamrozy's apartment and the process server followed behind her.

Turner then started knocking on the door at 28 seconds past 2:59 p.m. She knocked seven times.

Thirty-two seconds later, exactly at 3 p.m., Jamrozy opened the apartment door holding a Remington 11-87, 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun loaded with four shotgun shells in the magazine, and one shell in the chamber.

Turner immediately drew her service firearm while yelling “drop the gun.” She gave the order three times.

Exactly two seconds after he opened the door — as the verbal commands were still being given — Jamrozy leveled the shotgun at Turner, who fired one round, hitting Jamrozy in the chest.

Officers Turner and Martinez took up positions outside the apartment door as the process server exited the building. They then entered the apartment and found Jamrozy down in the kitchen directly inside the front door.

Turner requested medical assistance via her radio while Martinez cleared the apartment. Turner check Jamrozy for a pulse but couldn't find one. Omaha Fire Department medics arrived on scene and declared Jamrozy dead.

The Omaha Police Department said it was aided in its investigation by detectives from the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Its findings were based on interviews with Turner and Martinez and witnesses.

The investigation also involved "an extensive review" of the body camera footage, according to the department.

Statements made by the two officers matched the footage and the physical evidence at the scene, according to the department, which also released five images Friday appearing to be from Turner's body camera.

In a statement, Schmaderer said Turner — a seven-year veteran of the Omaha department — "took the necessary action when her life was placed in jeopardy.

"Her lethal force was in accordance with our department’s policy and procedure,” he said.

Jamrozy's father, Daniel Jamrozy, 66, of Bellevue, told The World-Herald Thursday that his son “had some personal issues” but was “a good, solid man.” The younger Jamrozy, a 2001 graduate of Blair High School, worked installing and repairing wood floors, Daniel Jamrozy said.

The elder Jamrozy said that he had spoken with Omaha police about his son’s death and that he was satisfied with the information they provided.

“I have no animosity toward the police,” he said. “I’m shattered at the loss of my son. I am crushed.”

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to a grand jury.