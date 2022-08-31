 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police officers involved in fatal shooting at apartment are identified

Omaha police investigate after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead at an apartment building in southwest Omaha Wednesday afternoon. At least one officer discharged their weapon, according to police. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Thursday update:

Omaha police have released the names of the two officers who were at the southwest Omaha apartment complex where one of the officers shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun.

Officers Jennifer Turner and Jason Martinez were called to an apartment complex at 10037 R St. around 2:30 p.m. to help a Douglas County process server serve a protection order to 39-year-old Jacob M. Jamrozy, police said. The officers accompanied the process server because of information that there may be firearms in the apartment, police have said.

When Turner, Martinez and the process server knocked on the apartment door, police said, Jamrozy answered the door holding a shotgun.

Police said one of the officers loudly told Jamrozy to drop the shotgun multiple times before Jamrozy raised the shotgun toward the officer.

One of the officers — police haven't yet said which one — shot Jamrozy, killing him.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Jamrozy dead at the scene. The shotgun he was holding was recovered near the apartment doorway where the incident occurred.

Neither of the officers was injured and no one else was in the apartment at the time, police said.

The Omaha Police Department's officer-involved investigation team is investigating the incident with assistance from the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Both officers were wearing body cameras.

Both the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, police said.

Turner has been with the department for seven years, police officials said. Martinez has been with OPD for 20 years.

