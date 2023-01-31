Omaha police officers kill active shooter at west Omaha Target

Omaha police officers fatally shot a gunman at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.

Multiple 911 calls alerted police at 11:59 a.m. about an active shooting at the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road.

The gunman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at least six shots, according to early scanner traffic. Shoppers and employees were fleeing the store.

The gunman was White, in his 30s, and had "plenty of ammunition" said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Officials believe the gunman entered through one of the front entrances.

Schmaderer said the first arriving officers went into the Target, confronted the gunman and killed him.

Police did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Schmaderer said the shooter had fired rounds, based on casings that were on the ground, but it was unclear if he was firing at anybody.

Police didn't know how many shots were fired either by the gunman or police.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals and Nebraska State Patrol, as well as the Omaha Fire Department, responded to the scene and blocked off the parking lot.

Schmaderer thanked his officers and the other agencies for their swift actions.

"This is what you want," he said. "When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this."

Omaha police officers searched the store twice and found no one injured inside. Schmaderer said about 1:15 p.m. that OPD was about to conduct a third sweep.

One Target employee told a World-Herald reporter that he heard multiple shots.

One woman, who declined to give her name, was shopping in the toy department when she heard gunshots.

"I heard three shots," she said. "Everyone was in a panic. We all ran out of the store."

She said she and about a dozen people — employees and other customers — ran out the back door.

Authorities deemed the situation secure at 12:52 p.m. but told people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

A number of Target employees went to the Sleep Number store to seek refuge after the shooting.

Mike Gergen, general manager of the Voodoo Taco, said an employee got a text from his sister indicating there was an active shooter at Target.

"Not five seconds after that, a young woman pulled up and ran in here," he said. "She was scared to death, upset and shook up."

The woman, in her mid-20s, had been in the store to do some banking when she heard the shots. She ran out and fled in her car.

Joe Garry, operations manager, said they immediately locked the door and then attempted to comfort her. She seemed more assured once the door was locked.

"I was just trying to calm her down," he said.

After all the shootings around the country, Gergen said, it was sobering to learn of one next door.

"It's getting pretty real when it's right by you," he said.

A friend later arrived to take the woman home.

At 1 p.m., Kaley Schlueter was among several people waiting to pick up loved ones outside the store when police let them out.

Schlueter was calm at the moment, after what had been a terrifying 35 minutes when her 18-year-old sister was inside the store as a gunman was firing off rounds.

Her sister, Elianne Robinson, who works in the store’s shoe department, had texted Schlueter at 12:03 p.m.

“She said, ‘I love you. There’s a shooting in my Target. I’m in the fitting room. He shot so much, I don’t know if he’s killed anyone,' ” Schlueter said.

Schlueter and other relatives began racing to the store. Her sister sent a video message via Snapchat at 12:13 p.m.

“She just was saying, ‘I love you, I’m sorry,' ” Schlueter said.

Robinson used the video to show where she was. Schlueter could hear gunshots in the background of the video. She feared “the worst thing possible” was happening, that her sister wanted her family to know she loved them if she did not survive.

But Robinson kept messaging. And then, after what seemed like forever, she let her sister know at 12:38 p.m. that she was OK.

“I’m with the cops,” she messaged. “They got it.”

Waiting for her to come out, Schlueter said she was out of tears for now, relieved and happy that her sister and others had survived.

If only the shooter was killed, that was as it should be, she said.

“But it’s wild that it happened at all,” Schlueter said.

As of 1:45 p.m., the police presence on scene had dwindled but there were still several cruisers at Target.

World-Herald staff writers Henry Cordes, Jessica Wade, Anna Reed and Chris Machian contributed to this report.

