 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha police officer's termination upheld; he improperly used a pepper ball gun

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha police officer's termination for improper use of a pepper ball gun during the spring 2020 protests has been upheld, the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday.

Grant Gentile was recommended for termination from the department after he fired a pepper ball gun at a protester's genital area and later bragged about it. 

Gentile had been with the department for eight years. 

The department’s policies and procedures manual states that officers can deploy a pepper ball to the front or back of a person’s body, from the shoulders down, excluding the groin and spine. 

Gentile's termination recently was reviewed and was upheld after an arbitration hearing, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert