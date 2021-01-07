Omaha police officers to assist security detail at Biden's inauguration

A contingent of 13 Omaha police officers will travel to Washington, D.C., to assist with security at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in Jan. 20. The new terms of office of the president and vice president officially begin at noon that day.

The Omaha Police Department has assisted with the security and crowd control at the presidential inaugurations since 2005. The officers will be federally deputized as U.S. marshals and serve as uniformed members of the Presidential Inauguration Protection Detail Team.

As many as 3,000 officers from federal, state, county and local agencies across the United States will participate in the detail.

