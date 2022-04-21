Omaha police recruit pool is just half as large as two years ago

Fewer than 500 people applied to be an Omaha police officer in the department's recent recruiting period — half as many applicants as two years ago — but officials say they are still sure they can properly fill a training class before the end of the year.

In the seven weeks that the city accepted applications, 486 potential Omaha officers sent in their résumés. In 2020, 963 did. In previous years, applications averaged three times as many as this year.

The Omaha Police Department even decided to extend the application period 2½ weeks longer — from March 31 to April 18 — which helped increase the total number. A little more than 100 people, or about one-fifth of the total, sent in their forms in April.

Acting Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas, who oversees the executive services bureau which handles hiring and training, said law enforcement agencies nationwide are experiencing hiring struggles, and OPD is no different.

In addition to promoting the open job on social media and the city's website, Thomas said, OPD also started a TikTok account, used a digital billboard that roamed around the city and, in a last-minute push, did a radio marketing ad splash last weekend. Officials will look at how they can enhance their recruiting efforts for next time, she said, since there was lower interest this year than in the past.

"Of course we would have wanted more applications, but we understand that departments across the country are experiencing low interest, so we are excited to see (this figure)," she said. "Considering these individuals that actually applied, they're really interested in law enforcement, and I'm confident that we'll have the class we need to have by the end of the year."

The department is in the midst of one training class and plans to hold a maximum capacity class of 60 more recruits from this application pool in an attempt to make up for an increase in officer departures, which are mostly due to retirements or choosing to leave for personal reasons.

As of Thursday, OPD's number of full time, sworn officers is 842 — 64 below the city's authorized strength of 906 officers. The current recruit class started on April 4 with 14 recruits but one person has dropped out, Thomas said.

Omaha Police Officers Association President Tony Conner had said earlier this month that he was troubled hearing that applicant numbers were down, because the pool can shrink quickly as applicants move through the hiring process. For example, Conner said some applicants don't show up for the written test, which is the next part in the process and will occur next month.

"Based on the number of applications that we received, we do have a pretty diverse application pool, and hopefully everyone will show up and take the written test," Thomas said.

Of the 486 applicants, just 6.5% have previous law enforcement experience — 14 from Nebraska agencies and 18 from out-of-state departments. This year, out-of-state certified law enforcement officers can complete a shortened, 11-week training as Nebraska officers have been allowed to do, instead of the full 22-week class that rookies take.

Roughly 82% of the applicants are men; only 83 women applied.

As for race and ethnicity, nearly 64% of the applicants are White. The next highest groups are Hispanic or Latino, with 65 applicants or 13% of the total; Black or African American, with 61 or 12.5%; and 28 or 5.7% who answered two or more races.

OPD received applications from 13 Asians, three whom identified as American Indian or Alaska Native and two who are Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander. Three applicants did not specify their gender or race.

Lt. Ken Fox, who is a training commander and also serves as the president of the Black Police Officers Association, said he thought the demographic breakdown of the applicants was typical.

He estimated that the BPOA, which aims to help minorities and women, has helped about 60 potential officers become hired recruits in the last five years by offering applicants written test and interview prep sessions.

Because Chief Todd Schmaderer is committed to hiring a diverse class of officers, Fox said he wished more people of color would have applied, because with the low numbers they could have gotten a "really solid shot."

"This is a missed opportunity for a lot of underrepresented demographics to apply," Fox said. "There are some deep, deep wounds that need to be healed from things that have been happening in the law enforcement community, and we realize that. We've got to continue to stay the course and do our part and get representation on the department."

Recruiting is just the first step, Fox said, adding that law enforcement agencies should also have diverse leadership throughout their departments. He said the culture of promoting diversity is strong at OPD but the numbers can always be better.

"Letting people in the building is not good enough. You've got to let the people in the room, have them sit at the table and make the decisions," he said.

