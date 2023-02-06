A new Omaha police recruit class began Monday, but it fell short of the city's goal of training a maximum-capacity class to make up for a wave of recent departures.

The class is made up of 39 potential Omaha Police Department officers — 34 "rookie" recruits and five people who have worked as law enforcement officers elsewhere in Nebraska or the U.S. That's just 65% of the training academy's maximum capacity of 60 recruits.

The hiring push comes as the agency has grappled with recruiting and keeping officers in recent years. OPD has lost ground in its effort to rapidly increase during the past seven years, dropping down to officer levels not seen since 2016.

As of Monday, the number of full-time sworn officers stood at 804, a far cry from the budgeted authorized strength of 906, a number that Mayor Jean Stothert has often touted. Omaha has never reached its goal of having 900 sworn officers.

The new class of 39 recruits drew from a recruit pool with 486 applicants from spring 2022 — half as many applicants as two years ago. Other law enforcement agencies nationwide have experienced similar troubles.

Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas, who oversees the executive services bureau, said officials wanted to add a maximum-capacity class of 60 but were able to do so for several reasons.

"That was probably a goal that we had in mind, but as you go through the application, the background process, there are some individuals where something came up in their background and they weren't afforded the opportunity to be in the class," she said. "I think had we had more applicants, potentially we could have had a larger class. We didn't get more, so we were working with what we had."

Thomas said some applicants from that recruit pool couldn't relocate in time or had conflicts but still expressed interest in the next class, which might start as early as July. She hopes that class will be larger.

OPD recruit class sizes in recent years have been in the 50s, with one group of 60 in May 2021.

Currently, OPD is accepting applications for officers — new or "basic" recruits have until Thursday to apply while veteran or "lateral" recruits from other Nebraska or out-of-state agencies have until Feb. 16. Thomas said officials are looking at potentially starting another class for veteran officers soon after the five lateral recruits who began Monday finish their 11 weeks of training. Officers with past experience don't require the full 22-week basic training.

OPD opened the application period Jan. 9 to garner a new pool of potential candidates, who would need to pass other tests and interviews to be picked for the final class.

Meanwhile, other local and state law enforcement agencies are looking for recruits also, increasing competition.

The La Vista Police Department was searching for lateral officers in early January. At the Bellevue Police Department, potential entry-level candidates are going through the testing process while the agency also is asking lateral recruits to apply.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office just closed its application period for rookie deputies at the end of January.

And the Nebraska State Patrol announced Monday that it is now hiring for a class scheduled to start in July.

Of the 39 OPD recruits starting Monday, about 70% are men and 30% are women. Roughly three-quarters of the class are White recruits, along with six Black recruits, three Hispanic recruits and one Native American recruit, Thomas said.

The five veteran officers hail from the Lincoln Police Department, the Norfolk Police Department, the UCLA Police Department in California, the Sioux Falls Police Department in South Dakota and the Champaign Police Department in Illinois.

Thomas encouraged people to apply to be an Omaha police officer.

"We are looking for individuals that are wanting to serve the citizens of Omaha."