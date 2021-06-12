Omaha police release name of man who they say shot himself while in custody

Omaha police have released the name of a man who they say fatally shot himself Thursday night following a chase in North Omaha.
In a Saturday afternoon press release, the Omaha Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Nigel Phillips.
During their investigation, detectives found a witness who corroborated law enforcement’s initial report. According to the press release, the witness saw Phillips running from the scene of a car crash while armed with a handgun.
An officer initially intended to stop a blue 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that had expired license plates at 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Police said Phillips proceeded to drive north, running a stop sign at the North 34th Street and Laurel Avenue intersection and subsequently crashed into a vehicle driving east on Laurel Avenue.
A woman and multiple children were also in the Camaro, according to police. One child suffered a minor injury.
Phillips was seen running on foot from the crash.
Other officers formed a perimeter in the area and observed Phillips running through houses in the 3600 block of Laurel Avenue. Phillips was behind a residence when he shot himself after an officer gave verbal commands for him to drop the handgun, according to police.
Police said a review of footage taken from body cameras supported responding officers’ statements. The footage indicated no Omaha police officers fired their weapons and a single gunshot fired by Phillips was heard. Body camera footage also supported officers’ observations that Phillips was holding a handgun. Police said the handgun was stolen in October 2020.
An autopsy completed Saturday indicated Phillips died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The pathologist indicated the wound occurred in close contact. A projectile was recovered but police said ballistic testing will need to be completed.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Deputy Chief Ken Kanger met with Phillips' family and elected city officials to discuss preliminary findings of the investigation.
Some residents have called for more transparency in the investigation into Phillips' death.
In a video posted to social media Friday night, members of the Revolutionary Action Party — which recently drew condemnation after leaving three pig heads in costume police caps outside the Omaha police union hall — called for the department to release body camera footage.
“We are demanding transparency and true justice. We are demanding accountability,” a member said in the video. “Whether directly or indirectly, OPD is responsible for the death of Nigel Phillips, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Nigel gets the respect and honor he deserves.”
The investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Nebraska state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete.