Omaha police release name of man who they say shot himself while in custody

Omaha police have released the name of a man who they say fatally shot himself Thursday night following a chase in North Omaha.

In a Saturday afternoon press release, the Omaha Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Nigel Phillips.

During their investigation, detectives found a witness who corroborated law enforcement’s initial report. According to the press release, the witness saw Phillips running from the scene of a car crash while armed with a handgun.

An officer initially intended to stop a blue 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that had expired license plates at 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Police said Phillips proceeded to drive north, running a stop sign at the North 34th Street and Laurel Avenue intersection and subsequently crashed into a vehicle driving east on Laurel Avenue.

A woman and multiple children were also in the Camaro, according to police. One child suffered a minor injury.

Phillips was seen running on foot from the crash.

Other officers formed a perimeter in the area and observed Phillips running through houses in the 3600 block of Laurel Avenue. Phillips was behind a residence when he shot himself after an officer gave verbal commands for him to drop the handgun, according to police.