Omaha police release video of man they say damaged lights on Bob Kerrey Bridge
  • Updated
Omaha police have released video footage of the person responsible for causing significant damage to the lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Just after 7:45 a.m. Monday, Omaha police went to the bridge and were told that electronic equipment used to control the lights had been damaged.

120821-owh-new-vandalism-zl1.JPG

A light tower sits dark on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday. Lighting damaged by vandals will be off for the foreseeable future.

Investigators obtained video that shows a male wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the bridge.

Anyone with information about the vandal may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

