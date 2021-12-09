Omaha police release video of man they say damaged lights on Bob Kerrey Bridge

Omaha police have released video footage of the person responsible for causing significant damage to the lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Just after 7:45 a.m. Monday, Omaha police went to the bridge and were told that electronic equipment used to control the lights had been damaged.
Investigators obtained video that shows a male wearing a dark suit coat, pants and baseball cap damaging property at the bridge.
Anyone with information about the vandal may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.