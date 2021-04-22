Omaha police release videos from Kenneth Jones shooting

Faulkner fired four shots, striking Jones three times — in the lower back, right shoulder blade and upper mid-back — from about 6 feet away. Jones fell onto his stomach.

Another minute later, when Faulkner and Martier went to turn Jones over, they pulled his right arm out from under his chest. Under his chest was a black handgun.

Faulkner said he thought that Jones was going to shoot his patrol partner of 4½ years. The two, who had trained together, were working their usual 4-to-midnight shift in South Omaha.

“I didn’t want to give him the chance to get the weapon out to use it on us,” Faulkner told an Omaha police detective two days later. “That’s what I believe he was doing.”

Women who had been in the car with Jones disagreed. As Faulkner and Martier performed chest compressions on Jones — pumping his chest for several minutes and urging him to “Keep breathing, man” — a woman called out from across the street: “You killed him for no reason.”

At that, Martier hollered back: “He had a gun! He pulled a gun! There’s a gun right there!”

On the video, the gun remained in the grass where it had been, under Jones’ body.