Omaha police revise policy on mass arrests of protesters, mayor says

The Omaha Police Department has revised its policy on arresting protesters after a controversial mass arrest and detention of more than 100 people during a peaceful protest in July.
“After there was a mass arrest of about 120 on the bridge (on) Farnam Street several weeks ago, I asked (Police) Chief (Todd) Schmaderer and he did really revise their policy for the police on mass arrests,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday.
She made her comments during a press conference to discuss coronavirus relief funding, in response to a reporter’s question about whether police should cite and release protesters rather than book them into jail. The issue had been raised earlier Tuesday at a Douglas County Board meeting.
Stothert said the revised policy requires officers to use body cameras to get pictures of each individual they arrest rather than doing mass arrests.
“They have to tell exactly what that person did that violated the law,” Stothert said. “They’re going to be much more detailed with their reports now. And I think that that is a real positive thing that we have learned and are making policy changes with.”
The mayor noted that the city prosecutor pursued charges against only about 30 of the 120 people arrested during that July 25 incident. Yet people who were arrested were still held for hours, in crowded conditions at an overwhelmed Douglas County Jail that has been experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
At the time of the arrests, Stothert said, police believed the situation was about to get out of hand and was potentially dangerous. Going forward, she said, the police response will still depend on the situation. For example, if someone throws a brick at a police officer, she said, they should not be cited and released.
“But I think the changes in policy now that Chief Schmaderer has made is going to have much better results in the future,” Stothert said.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
