Omaha police revise policy on mass arrests of protesters, mayor says

The Omaha Police Department has revised its policy on arresting protesters after a controversial mass arrest and detention of more than 100 people during a peaceful protest in July.

“After there was a mass arrest of about 120 on the bridge (on) Farnam Street several weeks ago, I asked (Police) Chief (Todd) Schmaderer and he did really revise their policy for the police on mass arrests,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday.

She made her comments during a press conference to discuss coronavirus relief funding, in response to a reporter’s question about whether police should cite and release protesters rather than book them into jail. The issue had been raised earlier Tuesday at a Douglas County Board meeting.

Stothert said the revised policy requires officers to use body cameras to get pictures of each individual they arrest rather than doing mass arrests.

“They have to tell exactly what that person did that violated the law,” Stothert said. “They’re going to be much more detailed with their reports now. And I think that that is a real positive thing that we have learned and are making policy changes with.”