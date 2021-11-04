 Skip to main content
Omaha police say 70-year-old woman who was missing has been found
Omaha police say 70-year-old woman who was missing has been found

  • Updated
3:05 p.m. update: Police say they have found Morton and that she is safe.

Omaha police investigators are asking for help finding a woman they consider a missing endangered adult.

Vione Morton, 70, last was known to be driving home from the 96th and Q Streets area around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She also may have been near 108th Street and Nebraska Highway 370 Wednesday evening.

Morton was driving a 2014 gray Ford Focus with South Dakota license plate 22M753. People are asked to call 911 if they see her.

