Omaha police say a group of males crashed into man's vehicle, shot him

A 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital early Saturday with apparent gunshot and other injuries suffered when armed suspects reportedly crashed into him while he was driving and shot into his vehicle.

Omaha police officers who arrived at the scene near 19th and Vinton Streets just after 1 a.m. said the victim told them that he was driving in the area and that males in another vehicle bumped into his vehicle and shot into it, sending him to a crash stop. The suspects fled.

The victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where it was determined that his injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867.

