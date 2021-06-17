Omaha police say man died after firing shot at officers before turning gun on himself

Omaha police say a man in the Elkhorn area died Wednesday night after firing one shot at officers before turning the gun on himself.
Officers were called to the Elk Hills Apartments at 2223 Main St. just before 9 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance, a police spokesman said. When officers arrived, they found a man in a tactical vest who was armed with a rifle.
The police spokesman said the man fired at least one round toward officers. He then turned a firearm on himself, taking his own life.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No Omaha police officers discharged their weapons during the incident and no officers were injured, the spokesman said.
The incident is being investigated by Omaha's officer-involved team with the aid of the Nebraska State Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Nebraska state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.