Omaha police say man died after road rage incident

Police say Paul Arispe of Omaha has died after a road rage incident.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the 6700 block of South 32nd Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. They were told a man had fallen to the ground and struck his head.

When officers arrived, they found the injured Arispe.

Arispe, 57, was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He died on Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation, according to police. The department is consulting with the Douglas County Attorney's Office on potential charges. No arrests have been made and there are no outstanding suspects, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

