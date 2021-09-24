Omaha police search for car in connection with homicide in Westroads parking lot

Omaha police detectives want to talk to the occupants of a car that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall earlier this month when two 18-year-olds were shot, one fatally.
Investigators said they're looking for the people who were in a red Ford sedan with damage to the front bumper.
That car was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods on Sept. 12. A circus was set up in the lot.
Just after 11 p.m., officers went to the lot to investigate reports of a shooting. Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Vasquez was the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha and the seventh teenager to be slain — all by gunfire.
Anyone with information about the red sedan is asked to contact OPD's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH