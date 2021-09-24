 Skip to main content
Omaha police search for car in connection with homicide in Westroads parking lot
Omaha police search for car in connection with homicide in Westroads parking lot

Suspect Vehicle in Shooting 1

Omaha police are looking for a red Ford sedan that was in the parking lot at Westroads on Sept. 12, when a teen was fatally shot.

 OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Omaha police detectives want to talk to the occupants of a car that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall earlier this month when two 18-year-olds were shot, one fatally. 

Investigators said they're looking for the people who were in a red Ford sedan with damage to the front bumper. 

That car was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods on Sept. 12. A circus was set up in the lot. 

Suspect Vehicle in Shooting 2

Omaha police want to interview people who were in a red Ford sedan that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall on Sept. 12, when a teen was fatally shot.

Just after 11 p.m., officers went to the lot to investigate reports of a shooting. Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Vasquez was the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha and the seventh teenager to be slain — all by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the red sedan is asked to contact OPD's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

