Omaha police search for car in connection with homicide in Westroads parking lot

Omaha police detectives want to talk to the occupants of a car that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall earlier this month when two 18-year-olds were shot, one fatally.

Investigators said they're looking for the people who were in a red Ford sedan with damage to the front bumper.

That car was caught on surveillance video in the parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods on Sept. 12. A circus was set up in the lot.

Just after 11 p.m., officers went to the lot to investigate reports of a shooting. Franco Vasquez was declared dead at the scene. Haley Grim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Vasquez was the 23rd homicide in the city of Omaha and the seventh teenager to be slain — all by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the red sedan is asked to contact OPD's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.