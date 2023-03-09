Omaha police are searching for a man accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a 3-year-old girl and her mother at a Walgreens in South Omaha Sunday night.

The incident occurred while the girl was shopping with her 30-year-old mother around 8 p.m. According to Omaha Police, the mother said were shopping in an aisle when a White man in his 40s tried to get their attention. The mother told police the man exposed his genitals and began fondling himself in front of her and the girl.

The man then began to follow the mother and daughter as they tried to get away from him. He ran out when they began asking for help.

The man was last seen riding a bicycle in an alley south of the Walgreens. He was wearing black jacket or sweatshirt with a green hood. Police said he had a face mask on and was wearing black shoes with white on the soles.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), go to omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.