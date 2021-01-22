Omaha police searching for man in connection with Highland Tower homicide

Omaha police are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation.

Detectives are looking for 53-year-old Francisco Santiago in relation to the investigation of the slaying of Jose C. Martinez, 58, police said Friday.

Martinez was found dead by officers Wednesday morning in Highland Tower, an Omaha Housing Authority property at 2500 B St.

Officers want to find Santiago to ensure his safety, police said.

Santiago is missing his left eye and has an artificial right leg.

Police urge anyone with information on Santiago's whereabouts or on the homicide to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656. -- Jessica Wade

