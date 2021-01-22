 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police searching for man in connection with Highland Tower homicide
0 comments

Omaha police searching for man in connection with Highland Tower homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation.

Francisco Santiago

Francisco Santiago

Detectives are looking for 53-year-old Francisco Santiago in relation to the investigation of the slaying of Jose C. Martinez, 58, police said Friday.

Martinez was found dead by officers Wednesday morning in Highland Tower, an Omaha Housing Authority property at 2500 B St.

Officers want to find Santiago to ensure his safety, police said.

Santiago is missing his left eye and has an artificial right leg.

Police urge anyone with information on Santiago's whereabouts or on the homicide to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656. -- Jessica Wade

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert