Omaha police searching for man suspected of attempting to kidnap teen girl

Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl.

The attempted abduction occurred May 26 when a 17-year-old walking near 30th and Jaynes Streets was followed by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle pulled up to the teen and the driver exited, yelled at the teen, grabbed her and attempted to drag her into the vehicle.

The teen was able to fight and flee from the suspect who is described as a roughly 25-year-old Black man about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 to 250 pounds with shoulder length dreadlocks and a mustache.

The suspect's vehicle is described as an early 2000s Chevy Tahoe with four doors that may be blue or purple and has been described as having custom trim. The tires appear to have black rims, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has doorbell camera video to contact the department at 402-444-5636, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, visit www.omahacrimestoppers.org or report a sighting on the P3 Tips mobile app.

