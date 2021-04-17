Omaha police searching for suspects in Westroads Mall shooting

Law enforcement is actively searching for suspects involved in a shooting at Westroads Mall.

The suspects were believed to have fled the scene, though officers were searching the mall shortly after 1 p.m. as a precaution, according to Officer Joe Nickerson with the Omaha Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired around noon Saturday. One victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with critical injuries.

About noon, a World-Herald reporter who was in Flagship Commons, the food hall located at Westroads, heard screams and saw a crowd of people running toward the food court away from the main section of the mall.

People in the food court then began to abandon their meals as they joined the throng headed toward the exit on the north side of the building. Some furniture was tipped over in the rush, and some food ended up on the floor.

Alyha Wills was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she’d heard the shooting.

“Next thing I know we’re hearing it and we exit to try to go upstairs but there’s still shooting,” Wills said. “I could hear it, it was close.”