Omaha police searching for suspects, vehicle in drive-by shooting

Omaha police are searching for a vehicle and suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured three men last month.

Omaha police ask that anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, shown in the video and photos released by police, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting injured Nicholas N. Marker, 31, Markese L. Johnson, 29, and Tyrone S. Kincaid, 29. The men were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked outside a home near 16th Street and Victor Avenue just after midnight on March 30.

The men, all Omaha residents, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

