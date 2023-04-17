Two people went to an Omaha hospital early Monday for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the Nebraska Medical Center about 1:30 a.m. They located two men, a 21- and 22-year-old, who were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The men "offered little information," a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said, including the location where they had been when shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.