Omaha police seek man, vehicles, in string of Scooter's robberies
Omaha police seek man, vehicles, in string of Scooter's robberies

Omaha police are looking for the people responsible for a string of armed robberies at Scooter's Coffee locations that have occurred since late last month. 

Authorities see connections among the robberies at four Scooter's locations: at 5502 S. 84th St. on Aug. 29; at 7595 Pacific St. on Monday; at 2220 N. 90th St. on Tuesday; and at 14501 West Center Road on Thursday. 

robberytruck

Omaha police are looking for a black pickup truck or Volkswagen Jetta involved in a string of Scooter's Coffee robberies.

In the most recent robbery, employees told police that about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, a black four-door sedan went through the drive-thru. The driver, wearing a face mask, climbed through the window, flashed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash. 

Police on Friday released photos of one potential robber and vehicles they say were driven by the thieves. 

Robbery suspect

Omaha police are looking for this man, who is in his 30s and has a cross tattoo on the webbing between his right thumb and finger, who may be involved in a string of Scooter's Coffee robberies.

Police said the man is in his 30s, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 to 200 lbs. with a cross tattoo on the webbing between his right thumb and index finger. 

The robber or robbers may be driving a black 1990s model Chevy pickup that is missing a tailgate, or a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information should contact the OPD Robbery Unit at 402-444-5652 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

