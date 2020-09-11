Omaha police seek man, vehicles, in string of Scooter's robberies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police are looking for the people responsible for a string of armed robberies at Scooter's Coffee locations that have occurred since late last month.

Authorities see connections among the robberies at four Scooter's locations: at 5502 S. 84th St. on Aug. 29; at 7595 Pacific St. on Monday; at 2220 N. 90th St. on Tuesday; and at 14501 West Center Road on Thursday.

In the most recent robbery, employees told police that about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, a black four-door sedan went through the drive-thru. The driver, wearing a face mask, climbed through the window, flashed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police on Friday released photos of one potential robber and vehicles they say were driven by the thieves.

Police said the man is in his 30s, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 to 200 lbs. with a cross tattoo on the webbing between his right thumb and index finger.

The robber or robbers may be driving a black 1990s model Chevy pickup that is missing a tailgate, or a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information should contact the OPD Robbery Unit at 402-444-5652 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

