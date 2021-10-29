Omaha police seek second teen in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Omaha police are looking for a second 18-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen earlier this month.

Elijah Robinson has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the Oct. 18 homicide of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.

Another teen, 19-year-old Justyn Wagner, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and two firearms counts in connection with the slaying.

Hill was found fatally shot on a sidewalk near 39th and Pratt Streets just after 8 p.m. Oct. 18.

Tips can be made to Omaha police at 402-444-5656 or to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

A tip leading to an arrest of a wanted homicide suspect is eligible for a $5,000 reward via Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.