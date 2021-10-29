 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police seek second teen in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
0 comments

Omaha police seek second teen in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Omaha police are looking for a second 18-year-old  wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen earlier this month. 

elijahrobinson

Elijah Robinson

Elijah Robinson has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the Oct. 18 homicide of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.

Another teen, 19-year-old Justyn Wagner, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and two firearms counts in connection with the slaying. 

Justyn Wagner

Wagner

Hill was found fatally shot on a sidewalk near 39th and Pratt Streets just after 8 p.m. Oct. 18. 

Tips can be made to Omaha police at 402-444-5656 or to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

A tip leading to an arrest of a wanted homicide suspect is eligible for a $5,000 reward via Crime Stoppers. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists recreate 'superionic' black ice thought to exist on alien worlds

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert