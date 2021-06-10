Omaha police seeking suspects and vehicle in Tuesday shooting

Omaha police are searching for a vehicle and suspects involved in a Tuesday shooting in which four people were injured.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2008 to 2016 white Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle was seen following the victims' vehicle from the Walmart at 5018 Ames Ave. before the shooting, which occurred near 31st and Grand Avenues just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha police ask that anyone with information on the vehicle, shown in photos released by police, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

A man and three women were traveling in the same vehicle when shots were fired at the vehicle, striking one of the occupants.

Three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition and two others with serious injuries.

The fourth person in the vehicle was treated for a graze wound from broken glass.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.