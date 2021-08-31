Omaha police spotlight cold cases with help from victims' loved ones

Schmaderer said that after Bush came to him with the idea, his homicide and cold case units picked the cases they feel are very close to having enough evidence to arrest someone. More cases will be added later. And for roughly half the cases, he said, detectives have a good theory on who the killer is but aren't yet able to prove it.

"That's excruciating to have that working knowledge and to know we're not at that legal point yet," he said.

A few detectives are assigned to the cold case unit, and 13 more work in the homicide unit and are constantly following up on tips, Schmaderer said. In the last decade, OPD solved 12 cold cases that took from two years to as many as 45 years of detective work to solve.

Family members provided photos and extra information about their loved one to the new website section. Sheila Taliaferro lost her 17-year-old son, Antonio S. Taliaferro, in a shooting near 30th and R Streets in 1998.

"I haven't had a decent sleep in 23 years," she said. The website "gives us hope. Hope to catch whoever killed our loved ones."

Added her cousin, Claudette Davis: "Just keep hope alive."