Omaha police struggle to meet FBI's new data-reporting standards

When the Nebraska Crime Commission released its 2021 Crime in Nebraska report in July, the report's authors included one crucial caveat to drawing any conclusions from the data: Crime reports from Omaha were missing.

The Omaha Police Department has yet to comply with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, which became the standard for reporting data in January 2021. OPD is unable to submit data to be included in official state and national reports until it meets the system requirements.

The system requires law enforcement agencies to report much more in-depth data. For example, while summary reporting required only the tallying of the occurrences of certain crimes, under , agencies now are required to report incident date and time, demographic details, location data, drug types and quantities and whether the activity was gang-related, according to the FBI’s website.

The old summary system also allowed reporting of only the most serious crime from each incident, while under NIBRS, all crimes that took place during an incident can now be reported.

A total of 18 agencies in Nebraska didn’t submit 2021 data to the FBI and are therefore considered noncompliant with NIBRS, according to the crime commission's report. Those agencies include two sheriff’s offices and 16 police departments, according to the crime commission’s 2021 report.

Most of those agencies are very small, but the commission’s report stated that the lack of data from Omaha means the 2021 statistics are missing more than 60% of the state’s crime volume.

The lack of a significant portion of the state’s data could mean eligibility and fund level issues for state and federal grants, and may mean a lack of data from Nebraska in national reports, according to the report.

The FBI also has said that it will not publish crime data for states that do not have data representing at least 80% of the state’s population, according to the report.

OPD has had issues working with its field reporting system vendor to make the necessary changes to be NIBRS-compliant. David Van Dyke, OPD’s deputy director for technology and reporting services, said he thinks the department will meet the new requirements by January.

“The challenge that large agencies like the Omaha Police Department face is we've gone from a simplified version of what we have to report to a far more complex version,” Van Dyke said.

Large agencies across the country that have been able to meet the requirements often have had to invest a lot of money into updating their reporting systems, Van Dyke said. While getting up to standard is a priority, Van Dyke said he wants to ensure OPD is using taxpayer money efficiently.

Only 62% of the nation’s agencies are reporting data for 2021, which covers about 65% of the country, according to an article in The Atlantic titled “The FBI’s Next Set of Crime Data is Going to be a Big Mess.” Thirty-nine of the 90 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. that are larger than OPD, which includes two federal agencies, did not report 2021 data, according to the crime commission’s report.

Van Dyke said the sheer amount of reports a large police department files means making any system changes becomes more difficult.

“It's a different ballgame for an agency like the Omaha Police Department,” Van Dyke said. “Versus a smaller agency where they don't do near the volume of reporting that we have to do.”

The crime commission’s report detailed the timeline of OPD’s struggles to meet standards. Commission officials declined to comment beyond what was stated in the report.

Monthly meetings among OPD, the commission, the FBI, and the U.S. Justice Department on the transition began back in September 2019, according to the report.

By mid-2021, it became clear that OPD might not meet the standards by the end of that year, so the commission began assisting OPD to help work toward compliance. The commission had further meetings with Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the Omaha Mayor’s Office, the report said.

At the commission’s September 2021 meeting, members were optimistic with OPD’s progress toward compliance.

“Compliance appeared so certain that discussions were underway on how to load data from the rest of the year so that OPD is both NIBRS-compliant and current by the end of 2021,” the report stated.

However, in October 2021, it became clear that OPD had many data-related issues to solve. On Oct. 8, commission staff sent a report to OPD detailing 100 errors and 1,227 warnings the department would have to resolve to reach compliance.

While OPD did correct many of the issues, the standards require agencies to meet a 4% or less error rate with uncorrected data.

Ultimately, the commission’s director declined to issue a certification letter to OPD, as the issues had yet to be resolved.

The issue for Omaha police isn't that they aren't collecting the detailed data, but that the systems they use don’t allow them to share that data in a way that’s coded for the system, Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke said OPD is working with its field reporting vendor, Central Square, to develop a field reporting system that is NIBRS-compliant. Van Dyke said OPD initially had issues getting Central Square to respond to the department’s needs, but that by mid-September they had developed a system that would work.

The next hurdle, Van Dyke said, will be getting that new system up and running.

For the Lincoln Police Department, the transition to NIBRS was more feasible. However, Lincoln's and Omaha’s transitions aren’t directly comparable, said Brian Jackson, assistant Lincoln police chief.

Adjusting to the requirements meant LPD had to rewrite parts of its reporting system and adjust how documents are channeled through the system, Jackson said, but the department was able to make those changes.

Van Dyke noted that OPD has been tracking and continues to track all major crime information, and regularly publishes its own data on its website, Van Dyke said.

“This is not a question of the Omaha Police Department not presenting that information to the public,” Van Dyke said. “This issue is, are we able to feed it to the FBI so they can see it?

While the department still has work to do, Van Dyke said he thinks OPD will be on track for certification by the beginning of 2023.

“We're getting close,” he said. “The Omaha Police Department has never stopped working on this problem and this challenge.”