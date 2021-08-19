Omaha police surround midtown home, arrest one person after standoff

Omaha police have arrested one man after he barricaded himself in a midtown home for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the home on Park Avenue between Dodge and Douglas Streets at 12:40 p.m. to look for a wanted person.

As of 2 p.m., law enforcement were still on scene and were asking the public to stay away.

By 3:15 p.m., Officer Michael Pecha, a spokesman for the department, said a man was in custody and the area is safe.

