Omaha police surround midtown home, arrest one person after standoff

Omaha police have arrested one man after he barricaded himself in a midtown home for a few hours Thursday afternoon.
Officers were first called to the home on Park Avenue between Dodge and Douglas Streets at 12:40 p.m. to look for a wanted person.
As of 2 p.m., law enforcement were still on scene and were asking the public to stay away.
By 3:15 p.m., Officer Michael Pecha, a spokesman for the department, said a man was in custody and the area is safe.
