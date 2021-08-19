 Skip to main content
Omaha police surround midtown home, attempting to apprehend barricaded person
Omaha police surround midtown home, attempting to apprehend barricaded person

Omaha police have surrounded a home in midtown where a wanted person is barricaded. 

Officials are asking the public to avoid Park Avenue between Dodge and Douglas Streets because of the active, tactical situation.

Officers were first called to the home at 12:40 p.m. to look for a wanted person. 

As of 2 p.m., law enforcement were still on scene. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

