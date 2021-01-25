Omaha police think gun they found in storm drain in 2020 was used in 2013 homicide

Omaha police suspected Bernard Turner soon after Julius Vaughn was fatally shot in October 2013.
Both were prominent affiliates of the 16th Street Bloods. Other gang members who showed up to the parking lot near 23rd and Vinton Streets where Vaughn's body was found wondered aloud where Turner was because Turner and Vaughn were always together.
Yet it wasn't until a witness came forward last February that authorities were able to arrest Turner in connection with the slaying.
The witness told Omaha Police Detective Dave Schneider that he had driven Turner from the shooting scene that night. He said Turner ditched the gun in a storm sewer near 29th Street and Ellison Avenue.
When detectives opened a manhole in that spot, 6½ years after the killing, they found a rusty black 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Ballistics investigators tried to remove the rust, but the gun was inoperable. Experts said the gun is consistent with the type of gun that was used to kill Vaughn, and police think it is the weapon Turner used to shoot Vaughn.
A judge ruled Monday that Turner, 25, will stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in Vaughn's death.
Turner was arrested on a warrant in November and extradited from the custody of officials in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Turner had been accused of killing 22-year-old Jarrell Haynes in March 2016, but that case was dismissed when a main witness declined to testify against Turner. Another homicide case in Aurora, Colorado, against Turner also fell apart because of witness trouble.
So far, two key witnesses have provided direct knowledge of Vaughn's case — both were inmates in custody in connection with other charges at the time they talked to police.
Vaughn, who was 19, was found dead in the driver's seat of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe in a parking lot near 23rd and Vinton about 9:40 p.m. Oct. 18, 2013. Investigators found nine 9 mm shell casings. An autopsy determined that Vaughn died of multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.
Schneider was on duty as part of the homicide unit and initially was assigned to the case. It later fell to him to investigate when he transferred to the Omaha Police Department's cold case unit after the slaying went unsolved for years.
Vaughn's sister said Vaughn had stopped inside their mother's nearby apartment about 8:30 p.m. that day to change clothes and use the restroom. The sister heard Vaughn on the phone telling someone he was on his way.
Turner used a cellphone that was in a woman's name, Schneider said, the number of which was changed the morning after Vaughn was killed. Cellphone records showed the phone and Vaughn's cellphone were near the crime scene, Schneider said.
Six cigarette butts were found in the ashtray of Vaughn's SUV — five of Vaughn's brand and one Newport that Turner had smoked, according to DNA analysis submitted in 2016, Schneider said. Turner's fingerprint was found on the roof above the front passenger door, Schneider said, along with Haynes' prints and those of three other men.
In May 2019, a Douglas County inmate told officials that he had information about Vaughn's slaying. He told police that he had been in jail with Turner before Vaughn was killed and said Turner had told him he was "going to kill Julius" when he got out of jail, Schneider said. The inmate told police that Turner wanted to kill Vaughn because of a shooting that had previously occurred.
Schneider said he checked jail records and confirmed that Turner and the inmate had spent about a week together at the Douglas County Youth Center in June 2013, before Turner turned 18 and was transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Turner remained there until he was released a week before Vaughn was killed, Schneider said.
The second witness who came forward in February told Schneider that he and Turner were together most of that day until they separated at night. Turner called the man about 8:40 p.m. and asked him to pick him up near 23rd and Elm Streets — about three blocks north of where Vaughn's body was found.
Turner told the man that "Julius Vaughn was gone," Schneider testified. The man told officers he was uneasy driving Turner around with a gun and told him to get rid of it. The man said he pulled over near 29th and Ellison, where he said Turner ditched the gun in a storm sewer.
Schneider testified that Turner has never been interviewed in connection with Vaughn's slaying.
After Monday's hearing, Vaughn's aunt, Corina Vaughn, said the family is relieved that Turner is set to go to trial on the first-degree murder charge.
"There's a lot of families that's been hurt by (Turner)," she said. "Justice for any one of our kids is justice for all."
Vaughn's mother, Lisa Vaughn, said she wants the story of her son's killing to serve as an eye-opener for young men to stop harming others. Otherwise, she said, they will end up in prison, like Turner, or dead, like her son.
"I hope that they have a change of heart and do something better with their lives," she said.
