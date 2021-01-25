Omaha police think gun they found in storm drain in 2020 was used in 2013 homicide

Six cigarette butts were found in the ashtray of Vaughn's SUV — five of Vaughn's brand and one Newport that Turner had smoked, according to DNA analysis submitted in 2016, Schneider said. Turner's fingerprint was found on the roof above the front passenger door, Schneider said, along with Haynes' prints and those of three other men.

In May 2019, a Douglas County inmate told officials that he had information about Vaughn's slaying. He told police that he had been in jail with Turner before Vaughn was killed and said Turner had told him he was "going to kill Julius" when he got out of jail, Schneider said. The inmate told police that Turner wanted to kill Vaughn because of a shooting that had previously occurred.

Schneider said he checked jail records and confirmed that Turner and the inmate had spent about a week together at the Douglas County Youth Center in June 2013, before Turner turned 18 and was transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Turner remained there until he was released a week before Vaughn was killed, Schneider said.

The second witness who came forward in February told Schneider that he and Turner were together most of that day until they separated at night. Turner called the man about 8:40 p.m. and asked him to pick him up near 23rd and Elm Streets — about three blocks north of where Vaughn's body was found.