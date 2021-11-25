 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police: Three wounded in knife attack over rent payment
0 comments

Omaha police: Three wounded in knife attack over rent payment

Three people suffered knife wounds early Thursday morning in a confrontation over rent, according to Omaha police.

The altercation occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in an apartment complex northwest of 90th and Blondo Streets, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Injured were a 34-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

Other details were not available, including the relationship between those involved. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert