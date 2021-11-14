Omaha police try to put the brakes on catalytic converter thieves

Thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed in recent years in the Omaha area and across the state, but experts say car owners can take precautions to protect their vehicles.

"It's an increasingly serious problem here in Nebraska," said Nick Faustman of AAA Nebraska. "I think the economic situation of the pandemic and the ease these devices can be removed has contributed to the problem."

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle's exhaust gas.

Precious metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold are used in the converters. Recyclers extract the metal and resell it.

The price of the precious metals has been increasing. Rhodium, for example, was selling at $2,300 an ounce in early January 2019, according to Kitco.com, a precious metals retailer that tracks prices. As of Nov. 3, it was going for $13,250 an ounce.

Omaha Police Detective Joe Richter, who has taken the lead on investigating catalytic converter thefts in the department, said thieves usually sell the parts to local scrap yards.

"There definitely is a market for it," he said. "It's the closest and most convenient thing to turn these into cash."