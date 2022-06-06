Omaha police unveil expanded system for reporting threats of violence

The Omaha Police Department has announced an expanded system that allows the public to report threats and potential acts of violence.

The system allows people to report threats of workplace violence, acts of terrorism, hate crimes or any other violent crime, said Steve Cerveny, acting deputy chief over the Police Services Bureau.

The system, dubbed TIPS or Threat Incident Prevention System, rolled out this week. It comes after a rash of shootings in various settings across the country.

OPD staff who have experience in assessing submitted tips evaluate the information received before passing it to the appropriate department, Cerveny said.

"It gives us the opportunity to act on that information immediately and potentially avert any violent act," he said.

The TIPS system has been in the works for a while, Cerveny said. It was spurred by the success of a similar school safety hotline. That hotline, Safe2Help, started in Douglas County about two years ago. Within the last year, it was expanded statewide. It allows the public to report threats of school violence to the police.

Typically, the school hotline receives half a dozen to one dozen tips in a week.

Cerveny said officials have seen success with that system and think they have prevented a number of potential violent acts through tips received.

One marker of success, Cerveny said, is Omaha's lower rates of violent crime compared to other cities in the country.

"I think that's direct evidence of how valuable teaming up with the community is," he said. "We have a lot of success with our community partners and residents here working together to curtail and decrease violent crime. This is just one more step toward that goal."

Grant money and donations will fund the program for two years, Cerveny said. Officials plan to collect data and look at ways to improve and continue the program.

In addition to the new tip line, Cerveny said the department is assessing how officers are trained to respond to violent crime incidents.

It's difficult, he said, to see violent acts such as the May 24 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 other people.

"It's very difficult to see that happen," Cerveny added. "And when it does, it's motivating to try to prevent that."

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app or at police.cityofomaha.org.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.