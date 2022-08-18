Omaha police urge calm after spike in homicides

Ten days. Six shot. Six dead.

A third of the homicides in Omaha so far this year have taken place within the past two weeks.

From Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, six people were killed and at least six more were wounded within Omaha city limits. After a relatively calm year in terms of violent crime, the spate of homicides has left families and communities reeling.

But despite the uptick, Omaha police say that a high clearance rate for violent crimes and a comparatively low number of killings — Omaha has had 18 homicides this year compared to 23 at this time in 2021 — should put the public at ease.

"It's a spike," said Capt. Jeremy Christensen, an officer in the Omaha Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau. "This is not the norm for Omaha — but every now and then, these things happen. And it can be difficult to pin down a reason, because at least over the last weekend and this week, the homicides are unrelated."

Apparent motives for the recent killings range from drugs to mental illness to gangs. The first slaying of the month was that of Dayton Wenz, 18, who allegedly met Jordan Humphrey, 21, to buy Xanax on Aug. 6. Prosecutors say Wenz grabbed the bag of Xanax and ran off. Humphrey reportedly caught up with Wenz and shot at him seven times. Humphrey and two alleged accomplices have been charged in relation to Wenz's death.

Early on the morning of Aug. 12, 22-year-old Anthony Collins III was fatally shot near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Later that day, 26-year-old Shalonna Houston was found shot to death in her Florence Tower apartment. Houston's suspected killer is in custody, and an arrest warrant has been obtained for a man allegedly involved in Collins' slaying.

On Sunday, Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter Linda Walter, 70, were slain in their South Omaha home. Family members say the two were killed by Gage Walter, 27, the great-grandson and grandson, respectively, of the women. Relatives said Gage Walter frequently was incarcerated, addicted to drugs and mentally ill. He was taken into custody in Iowa and eventually will be extradited to Nebraska.

And on Monday, 18-year-old Iyante Rigmaiden was shot to death in a vehicle near 66th Street and Hartman Avenue.

Some of the killings appear to be gang-related, Christensen said, but they are not considered connected or retaliatory.

"There's not an open gang war going on in the streets or anything like that," he said. "As crazy as it sounds, these are isolated incidents that just happened during the same time frame."

Of the 18 homicides recorded so far this year, police say that about 79% have been "cleared," meaning that a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Christensen said that improvements in police-community relations have helped the department identify suspects and make swift arrests in recent killings. Crime Stoppers tips and witnesses that come forward make a big difference, he said.

"When we have that community buy-in, it's an all-hands-on-deck approach," Christensen said. "We're in really good shape as far as investigative strategies go."

Anyone with information about the Monday homicide of Iyante Rigmaiden may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.