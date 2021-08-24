Omaha police warn elderly to avoid grandparent scams

Criminals are tugging at the heartstrings of Omaha's elderly with a new wave of grandparent scams, the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday.

Police are investigating at least four recent cases in which residents have been contacted by someone identifying themselves as an attorney representing a family member, a police spokesman said. The caller often requests a large sum of money to clear up a legal problem for a grandson or granddaughter.

The grandparent is told a courier will come to his or her house to retrieve the money. In at least one case, the scammer used an Uber, the spokesman said.

According to the FBI, from January 2020 to June 2021, its internet crime complaint center received more than 650 reports of potential grandparent scams, resulting in more than $13 million in losses. More than 90 of those victims reported money was picked up from their home, resulting in losses of more than $3.6 million.

Omaha police advise residents to always try to verify with other family members the validity of any claims that a family member is in need of help. People should call 911 immediately when contacted by a suspicious person or if a courier shows up.