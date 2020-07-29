Omaha police warned of arrests during march; protesters call officers' actions 'unnecessary'

Police said they repeated the warnings at 19th and Farnam, 13th and Howard Streets and 12th and Howard. At the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480, the announcement changed to “you are under arrest.”

Police said walking in the street can be extremely dangerous and is against the law without prior authorization and planning with local authorities. “There are numerous examples across the country of protesters taking to the street and being struck and even killed by motorists,” police said.

In its statement Wednesday, the department said Matthews “did not contact police for safety assistance and had not obtained a parade permit.”

Matthews said he never will tell the police about his organization’s plan for a rally or march.

“We at proBLAC will never, ever ask an oppressive system if, when and how we can protest against their oppression,” he said. “The police want us to stay on the corner. They want us to be docile. They want us to not make noise. They want us to be submissive and they want us to be weak. Because when we are weak, we can be controlled.”

During the march, police said, protesters blocked all lanes of Farnam Street. Some people also walked on the sidewalk.