Omaha police will conduct internal review after man shot himself in jail

The Omaha Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into a shooting that occurred Sunday inside the Douglas County Jail.
Authorities say Brandon Jennings, 22, shot himself inside the jail after threatening officers. It’s still unclear how Jennings concealed the small gun, about the size of a person’s palm, from the officers who searched him.
Jennings was arrested Sunday by two uniformed officers on suspicion of domestic assault and carjacking after they responded to apartments near 102nd and Maple Streets. There, Jennings allegedly approached a woman, who a witness told officers was Jennings’ girlfriend, as she dropped off her child at a babysitter’s home, Omaha police spokesperson Lt. Sherie Thomas said in a press release.
After an argument, police say Jennings physically assaulted the woman and forcibly took her vehicle, leaving the area. When officers found the vehicle, they learned that Jennings had a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant on file. A handgun belonging to Jennings was found in the vehicle.
Thomas said there were two guns — the one found at the scene and the other Jennings used when he shot himself.
Officers searched both Jennings and his passenger before taking them to Central Police Headquarters for questioning. Once both were questioned by detectives about the carjacking incident, they were taken to the Douglas County Jail.
The transporting officers were still at the jail when Jennings pulled out the handgun, which prompted a call for help that caused officers citywide to swarm downtown.
Officers knew jail personnel could be vulnerable because they don’t carry guns, though they do have other means of protection.
Jennings threatened jail personnel and then took refuge in a dressing room and shot himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He survived the shooting and was in critical condition Monday evening at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Support Local Journalism
Footage filmed by officer-worn body cameras shows officers responding to the incident from the booking area where detainees are processed. The shooting occurred in another room away from the officer’s view and was not captured on the officer’s camera, Thomas said.
Corrections Director Mike Myers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Sellers said at a Monday afternoon press conference that some staff were shaken by the incident.
“It’s unfortunate that the individual chose to make the decision he made, to injure himself, but we are beyond blessed no one else was injured,” Myers said.
Police had alerted jail personnel that Jennings was combative and that their help would be needed when police arrived at the jail, Myers said.
Police arrived with Jennings at 9:33 p.m. Jail personnel immediately ushered Jennings into a secure area of the jail. As soon as corrections officers began to search him at 9:41 p.m., Jennings pulled out the gun.
After Jennings disappeared into the dressing room, a single gunshot was heard.
Sellers said the investigation will include a review of surveillance video from inside the jail and interviews with those involved. Unless an officer actually saw Jennings pull out the gun, Sellers said, it’s possible that authorities may not learn how it was concealed.
Police Chief Todd Schmaderer authorized the internal investigation into the incident. The internal affairs unit will investigate the case once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation.
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.