Omaha police will conduct internal review after man shot himself in jail

The transporting officers were still at the jail when Jennings pulled out the handgun, which prompted a call for help that caused officers citywide to swarm downtown.

Officers knew jail personnel could be vulnerable because they don’t carry guns, though they do have other means of protection.

Jennings threatened jail personnel and then took refuge in a dressing room and shot himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He survived the shooting and was in critical condition Monday evening at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Footage filmed by officer-worn body cameras shows officers responding to the incident from the booking area where detainees are processed. The shooting occurred in another room away from the officer’s view and was not captured on the officer’s camera, Thomas said.

Corrections Director Mike Myers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Sellers said at a Monday afternoon press conference that some staff were shaken by the incident.

“It’s unfortunate that the individual chose to make the decision he made, to injure himself, but we are beyond blessed no one else was injured,” Myers said.