Omaha police's report on protest response calls for more training, equipment

Schmaderer said that the entire department went through annual training this summer, with some parts related to protest response, but noted that the Rapid Deployment Force — OPD’s term for police in riot gear — could benefit from additional training. OPD is also looking to acquire two “full-size commuter buses for future preparedness” so police can more easily move to new locations. Schmaderer said that posed a difficulty on May 30, when the protest moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown.

In the first weekend of protests, more than 90 businesses, residents or city agencies reported broken windows or doors, graffiti, theft or other damage that resulted in a total of $383,726 in damages.

The report mentions that some protesters “clearly came for conflict,” arriving with gas masks, shields and two-way radios, and armed with firearms, Molotov cocktails, fireworks or other projectiles to throw at officers. The report lists several hostile actions and signs by protesters, such as “(Expletive) the police” chants and an “All Kops Must Die” sign, but doesn't provide specific details about the officers’ force reports or when “officers made unprofessional comments to one another about using force towards protesters.”