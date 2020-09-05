Omaha protester arrested on suspicion of shining laser pointer at officer

An Omaha woman was arrested after a protest Friday on suspicion of shining a laser pointer at a police officer.

The 35-year-old woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of 3rd degree assault, a misdemeanor.

According to a police report, an officer was watching the protest near 11th and Howard Streets at 9 p.m. when a red laser pointer was shined in his eye through his binoculars.

The officer tracked the woman suspected of shining the laser pointer and police searched her backpack as she was leaving the protest. They found a laser pointer with the same color of red identified by the officer, according to the police report.

When asked if 3rd degree assault was a typical charge in an instance of shining a laser pointer at an officer, Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman, said Friday's incident was the first time he'd seen this particular offense.

The laser pointer was booked as evidence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.