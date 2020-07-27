Omaha protesters paint harsh picture of jail; officials say they did their best in a bad situation

Humes said some people were waiting to get their medication, and others coached a woman through an anxiety attack.

At some point, the toilet in the women’s cell clogged or overflowed. Myers said he that had not heard about that but that maintenance staff is on hand at all times to fix problems as they arise.

Around noon Sunday, Myers said, he authorized his staff to use a paper process to book people and allow them to post their bail because the computers still weren’t working. About 37 people were released during the day Sunday, and 69 people were released between 3 p.m. and midnight, he said. A few protesters had warrants from other counties and weren’t allowed to be released, he said.

Myers said he was at the jail Sunday, overseeing the holding area. He said he spoke to a gathering of friends and family outside the jail to address their concerns.

Myers said he is proud of the way his correctional officers handled the influx of people.

Humes said she was able to pay her $500 bail but couldn’t leave the jail until about 10 p.m. Sunday. She waited for a couple of hours but then went home around midnight. Her husband was released about 1 a.m. Monday.