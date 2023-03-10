The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of an uptick in scam calls and text messages.

The utility provider has heard from at least 17 customers reporting the scams this week.

One reported scam sends a text message telling customers they're eligible for bill credits and a rate reduction if they sign up for a program. Another scam involves a text that offers discounts through a QR code with OPPD's logo.

"Long-running cons like these target customers of utilities here in our area and across the nation," OPPD said in a statement. "Often, scammers try to convince their targets that they are overdue on bills or need to pay for some sort of equipment. The callers provide instructions to buy a gift card or pre-paid credit card of some sort to settle up. Otherwise, they claim, power will be disconnected."

Scammers also make calls that use "spoofing" technology to display a local area code or, in some cases, OPPD's call center number.

If you receive one of those calls, OPPD said, hang up and call the utility provider directly at 402-536-4131.

