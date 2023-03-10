The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of an uptick in scam calls and text messages.
The utility provider has heard from at least 17 customers reporting the scams this week.
One reported scam sends a text message telling customers they're eligible for bill credits and a rate reduction if they sign up for a program. Another scam involves a text that offers discounts through a QR code with OPPD's logo.
"Long-running cons like these target customers of utilities here in our area and across the nation," OPPD said in a statement. "Often, scammers try to convince their targets that they are overdue on bills or need to pay for some sort of equipment. The callers provide instructions to buy a gift card or pre-paid credit card of some sort to settle up. Otherwise, they claim, power will be disconnected."
Scammers also make calls that use "spoofing" technology to display a local area code or, in some cases, OPPD's call center number.
If you receive one of those calls, OPPD said, hang up and call the utility provider directly at 402-536-4131.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Nathaniel Ruleaux leads a community project called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. His son, Luca, 3, walks away after handing him a print to demonstrate with. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Chen, of Omaha, helps in a community project lead by artist Nathaniel Ruleaux called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South girls basketball starting five, from left, Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon and Lexi Finkenbiner. Photographed at Millard South High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of Omaha on Monday will start a $32 million, 18-month project to widen 168th Street between West Center Road and Q Street. This will include the widening of the bridge over Zorinsky Lake.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Migratory birds fly past the rising sun at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Common Goldeneye lands at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.