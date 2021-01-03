Omaha saw a 61% spike in homicides in 2020 after the lows of the last two years

Along with most other aspects of daily life, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 disrupted the Omaha Police Department’s efforts to fight crime.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer believes in a three-pronged approach to policing — enforcement, intervention and prevention. In 2020, when the latter two tactics were more or less scuttled, he learned that enforcement alone isn’t the answer.

“We will never do enforcement as a means of getting ourselves out of any problem. It’s not a successful endeavor. It’s got to be a mix,” he said. “There’s space for all three of those ... it’s our intention to get back to that mix with our community in 2021 as soon as we can.”

In 2020, the number of homicides in Omaha spiked to 37 from the low 20s in each of the last two years — the lowest numbers recorded in a decade and a half. Compared with 2019, the 37 slayings in 2020 mark a 61% increase.

“There was a time in the city of Omaha where we would almost celebrate (37) homicides,” Schmaderer said. “But we’ve come beyond that, and now (37) is a number too high for us.”

The increase aligns with what was seen in other U.S. cities in 2020.