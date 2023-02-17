A security guard at Northwest High School has been charged with sexually abusing a student at the school.

Jarrell Williams, 31, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, according to court documents. An Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said the district is in the process of terminating his employment.

On Jan. 6, the mother of the alleged victim called the Omaha Police Department to report that her daughter was attempting to run away after an argument about an alleged sexual relationship with Williams, according to an affidavit.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old student at Northwest, was reported missing and she was found on Jan. 17, according to the affidavit. In an interview with police, the girl said she had sex with Williams at his house sometime around Christmas.

In a letter to school families, Northwest Principal Kimberly Jackson said Williams had been placed on leave immediately after the school learned of the report and he remained on leave during the police investigation. The school continues to fully cooperate with law enforcement.

"Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the students we serve," the letter said.

Williams first appeared in court Friday and a preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 22, according to court records. Williams is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 bail.