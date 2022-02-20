Omaha shooting leaves one person critically injured

An individual was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 30th Street, which is southwest of 30th and Ames Avenue.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today