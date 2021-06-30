Omaha Sports Academy founder Bob Franzese accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars

"On average weekends," the article continued, "OSA can get 15,000 people through its doors. On big tournament weekends, Bob Franzese, general manager and co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy, is running games on 30 courts, from Bellevue to Council Bluffs to Elkhorn."

In mid-July, OSA will host an Adidas Gauntlet basketball tournament, which is the top tier of tournaments on the AAU circuit. Dozens of the best teams from all over the country will attend.

Douglas, an owner of Malibu Homes, has taken over the business side of OSA. Douglas declined to comment Wednesday, saying the matter was the subject of a pending investigation.

Attempts to reach Franzese and his attorney were unsuccessful Wednesday. A call to Franzese's number went directly to voicemail, and his mailbox was full.

Mitch Albers, the former UNO basketball star and a former physical education teacher and basketball coach at Papillion-La Vista High School, was hired last month to lead the basketball side of OSA.