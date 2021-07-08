Omaha Sports Academy founder charged in embezzlement of almost $400,000

Franzese founded the sports academy in 2007 and served as its co-owner and general manager until he was removed in April.

Participation in the youth basketball organization, which has its own location called the Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex near 204th Street and West Dodge Road, has exploded over the years. In 2019, the sports academy had a total of 60 boys and girls teams from third through eighth grade. That’s without high school club teams. In 2019, the league consisted of 600 local teams.

Up to 15,000 people file into the facility on tournament weekends.

Foxall said Franzese founded the organization to provide a "fun and athletic environment" and teach basketball skills to kids as young as 5.

Franzese has dealt with addiction, anxiety and depression, Foxall said, and checked himself into a Minnesota rehabilitation center on April 2 to address those problems.

Franzese recently returned to Nebraska to address the mounting criminal matter, and he receives counseling and treatment here, Foxall said. Thursday, he said, marked 100 days of sobriety for Franzese.