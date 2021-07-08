 Skip to main content
Omaha Sports Academy founder charged in embezzlement of almost $400,000
A founder of the Omaha Sports Academy siphoned almost $400,000 from the business to his bank account over about four years, a prosecutor said. 

Bob Franzese, 48, was charged Thursday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. 

Robert Franzese

Franzese turned himself in Wednesday at the Douglas County Jail. His attorney, Mark J. Foxall, said in court Thursday that Franzese was not a flight risk because of his numerous ties to the community.

Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus agreed and granted Foxall's request for a $25,000 bail for Franzese. He would have to post 10% of that amount, or $2,500, to be released. 

Investigators had been looking into Franzese's financial records and suspected that he was using the money for gambling, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said.

A prosecutor said Thursday that subpoenas showed Franzese made 32 total deposits into two different bank accounts that accounted for the missing amounts of money from Fast Break Sports LLC. Fast Break Sports is the limited liability company associated with the Omaha Sports Academy and the Predator Basketball League.

Franzese founded the sports academy in 2007 and served as its co-owner and general manager until he was removed in April. 

Participation in the youth basketball organization, which has its own location called the Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex near 204th Street and West Dodge Road, has exploded over the years. In 2019, the sports academy had a total of 60 boys and girls teams from third through eighth grade. That’s without high school club teams. In 2019, the league consisted of 600 local teams.

Up to 15,000 people file into the facility on tournament weekends. 

Foxall said Franzese founded the organization to provide a "fun and athletic environment" and teach basketball skills to kids as young as 5. 

Franzese has dealt with addiction, anxiety and depression, Foxall said, and checked himself into a Minnesota rehabilitation center on April 2 to address those problems.

Franzese recently returned to Nebraska to address the mounting criminal matter, and he receives counseling and treatment here, Foxall said. Thursday, he said, marked 100 days of sobriety for Franzese. 

John Ashford, a local attorney who submitted a letter on Franzese's behalf, said he has been a friend of Franzese's for 35 years. Ashford said he doesn't know the details of the criminal case but attested to Franzese's commitment to the community.

"I know there were Thanksgivings where some of those kids had nowhere to go, and Bob would have them over for Thanksgiving dinner," Ashford said. "He's done so much for so many in the community."

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

